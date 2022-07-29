The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, received on Thursday (28) at the Palacio de La Moneda the vice president-elect of Colombia, Francia Márquez, who is on a trip to several South American countries and last Tuesday (26) ) met with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in São Paulo. Márquez’s next meeting will be with Argentine President Alberto Fernández.

The meeting in Chile, which was also attended by the Chilean First Lady, Irina Karamanos, was held behind closed doors and without the presence of the press.

Sources from Márquez’s team told Efe that, during the meeting, the Chilean government expressed its “support” for the future Colombian Executive “in matters of total peace”.

“President Boric has expressed all his willingness to accompany this process towards a complete peace for Colombia, which will be complete peace for the region”, said the vice president-elect in a brief speech to the local press as she left the Chilean government headquarters. .

Boric and Márquez will meet again in little more than a week at the inauguration ceremony of the new Colombian government headed by the leftist Gustavo Petro, on August 7, which will take place in Bogotá and which the Chilean president is expected to attend.

Márquez, a well-known activist and lawyer from Suárez, in the Cauca region, one of the areas hardest hit by the armed conflict, will become Colombia’s first black vice president.

Before traveling to Chile, Márquez was in Brazil, where, in addition to former President Lula, he met with representatives of the black movement.

After passing through Chile, she will travel to Buenos Aires, where she is expected to meet this Friday (29) with Argentine President Alberto Fernández, and participate on Saturday in a dialogue presented by the Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel and in which there will be representatives of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo.

The South American trip will end in La Paz, where on Sunday Márquez will have an activity with the Bolivian vice president, David Choquehuanca, and will end next Monday with a plurinational meeting with social organizations of indigenous and peasant women.