It’s quite a bold move, but General Motors announces that it will not include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in future electric cars. In current models, the systems to connect your phone are still offered. The Chevrolet Blazer will be the company’s first car without both systems. To make things even more complicated, the upcoming electric Silverado will have access to Apple and Android systems.

In addition to conveniently linking your smartphone to your car, there is a big advantage for the developers. The updates of the apps in the car can easily be downloaded via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Without the platforms of Apple and Android, the app developers have to get the updates to the cars through a different route. The apps are probably not waiting for that.

Why does General Motors not want Apple CarPlay and Android Auto?

Apple believes that 80 percent of new car buyers look specifically for Apple CarPlay. On the other hand, an update of CarPlay is coming. Apple announced that in 2022. After this update, the system must also have access to the settings of the seats and the air conditioning. Could that be why GM wants it out of the cars?

General Motors wants all apps that occupants may have available on its own system. That might ensure that GM can collect all (valuable) driving data and keep it for itself, but that is not the case. GM itself says about this: “The new experience will be an evolution of the system created by Google and will come in some GM vehicles, but without phone protection.”

GM says there will be Bluetooth in the new electric Blazer. This means you can still control certain apps in the car from your smartphone. So folks, what do we think? Is this a very smart move by General Motors to keep things in their own hands or are they missing the boat with all Apple and Android users?