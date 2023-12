The future Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Diana Mondino. | Photo: Reproduction/EFE

Argentina, which had been invited to join the BRICS, should not join the bloc, according to the country’s future Minister of Foreign Affairs, Diana Mondino. The group currently consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Mondino was chosen by the president-elect, Javier Milei, to be the new chancellor of the government that begins on December 10th. Last week she had already asked in an interview with the Russian website Sputnik their doubts about the value of the bloc for the interests of the South American country.

This Thursday (30), through a publication on his account on X (formerly Twitter), Mondino confirmed that, under Milei’s government, Argentina will not join the bloc.

Argentina’s entry into the BRICS was an initiative of the current Peronist president, Alberto Fernández, whose term ends in December, and had the support of the Brazilian government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Libertarian economist Javier Milei, who won the presidential elections on November 19, had already criticized the group on other occasions.

The refusal to participate in the Chinese-led bloc, which from January 2024 will also include the participation of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iran, indicates an important realignment of Argentine foreign policy.