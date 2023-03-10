The architecture of the automobile is destined to evolve in the near future, as indeed it has always done since its inception. In addition to the debate on electric, thermal or hydrogen propulsion, another topic of discussion is that of the control unit and electronic control platform of tomorrow’s cars. In fact, by listening to industry experts, conflicting ideas emerge regarding the evolution towards centralized or decentralized control logics.

Maserati’s vision

The auto industry comes from a period where decentralization was heavily pursued, with the proliferation of many different ECUs in the car. Each one specializes in a specific application, such as engine control or vehicle dynamics, in turn more or less segmented into management of the braking system, suspensions or four-wheel steering where present. According to Davide Danesin, GT Line Program Executive at Maserati, the logic of decentralization in the last 10-15 years has been driven by the desire of the manufacturers to have the possibility of having a certain number of supplies.

“We have reached the absurdity that there are some applications in the car over 100 control units communicating with each other”, comments Danesin. “The level of complexity of this leads to so many tradeoffs, so we’re not convinced this kind of approach has a future. Moreover, if we see exercises of new arrivals in the automotive world, such as the case of Tesla, the concept of the single centralized control of the car is applied, on which however the manufacturer has complete responsibility for the development of the realization”. In fact, Maserati shows a change of course in this regard, moving more and more towards centralized control logics. On the new GranTurismo Folgore, the VDCM (Vehicle Domain Control Module) control platform, with software written directly by the Trident technicians, includes the management of the propulsion of the three Folgore engines (on the internal combustion models it is still controlled by a specialized) integrated with the management of the vertical and lateral dynamics through the control of the shock absorbers, the air springs, the traction up to the management of the requests to the brake node.

“I think that the search for the best performance leads towards the centralization of controls”Danesin continues. “This is a bit of Maserati’s creed. We are reducing the quantity of control units dispersed inside the car, if not on secondary systems where we believe the concept of supply flexibility can still be applied. However, we believe that on primary systems the manufacturer must take control of the hardware and software precisely because his DNA, the intrinsic performance characteristics that define the brand and the product depend more and more on that software. This is our vision. Segment and dispersing vehicle control is an outdated viewwhich will be abandoned in the near future.”

Splitting according to Brembo

However, not everyone shares Maserati’s vision. Brembo, for example, is working on the new Sensify braking system, which presents itself as a decentralized architecture without brake fluid. The Sensify system alone is operated by four different control units, in the logic both of pursuing greater specialization of the components and of guaranteeing redundancy of parts and therefore greater reliability. “A difference must be made between the control units that manage the vehicle logics and those that operate the actuators”, Alexander reflects Monzani, Head of System Technical Development at Brembo. “It is not said that each control unit must have the same degree of complexity and therefore incorporate all the functions. One of our basic architectures has four control units: two manage both the actuator and the vehicle dynamics, while the others only the actuators”.

As the Sensify braking system is operated electrically and not hydraulically, for safety reasons it is essential to ensure that each control unit has dual battery power. “This goes in parallel with the electric and electronic evolution of vehicles”continues Monzani. “The use of control units and the dual power supply does not only concern the braking system, but many other systems, because they must have this type of redundancy. This is because even with L3 or L3+ autonomous driving, where even for a few seconds the driver is allowed to be distracted, there isn’t someone who immediately takes over the power assistance”. The resulting picture is that of a different vision of the future logical control structure of the car. However, just as hydrogen, electricity and alternative fuels could coexist in the future, in the same way it is not certain that there may no longer be equally valid approaches for electronics.