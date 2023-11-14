Between stock and market

MotoGP has finally reached its final rush. After an exhausting season, also characterized by the controversial introduction of the Sprints, the challenge for the title is reduced to just two contenders, remaining in contention with two rounds to go: Pecco Bagnaia And Jorge Martin. The reigning champion, who currently enjoys a 14-point lead, had appeared to be struggling in recent weeks. In Malaysia, however, in addition to having increased the margin over his Spanish rival by one point overall, Bagnaia found a very important new ally: his teammate Enea Bastianini. The former Gresini team rider defended the third step of the podium on Saturday teammate, without overtaking him, and on Sunday he deservedly won the Sepang GP.

If Bastianini were to confirm himself as a contender for the victory in Lusail and Valencia too, this could greatly work in Bagnaia’s favour, taking precious points away from Martin’s comeback attempt. However, the Beast also competes for himself and his own future in the official teamand: in fact, rumors have started to spread in the paddock of a possible saddle rotation between him and Martin, especially if the Madrid native were to snatch the world championship crown from Bagnaia, becoming the first rider ever in the MotoGP era to become world champion while racing for a client team. Bastianini’s manager, Carlo Pernathowever, categorically excluded this possibility.

Pernat’s certainties

Interviewed by Corriere dello Sport in fact, the Genoese manager confirmed what has already been said on other occasions in recent days: “The situation is very clear. On August 30th, Enea’s renewal with the official team was signed: it is an armored contract. Obviously you can think what you want, but if you confirm a rider I don’t see why you should change your mind. At the moment I don’t know anything more, or rather we know that Aeneas has been confirmed“. Words, those of the Genoese manager, which seem to remove any doubt about the future of #23. The Marquez case However, it demonstrated how even in MotoGP contracts are now something very relative.

Certainly a victory for Bagnaia’s world title would get Bastianini himself out of trouble, who at that point would probably be confirmed without worries even by the upper echelons of Ducati Corse. In this regard, Pernat is convinced that the Piedmontese centaur will repeat his success in 2022: “I agree with Pecco. I think the double overtaking of him to the detriment of Martin (in the Malaysian race, ed.) will have an important role in the season finale“. Finally, there was a dig at Martin himself: “It made me smile when he was overtaken by Alex Marquez in the race and shook his head. Maybe he thought that Spaniards helped each other. In reality, everyone runs for themselves“.