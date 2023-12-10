Education in Venezuela, which is currently attracting international attention due to the dispute over Essequibo, a territory rich in natural resources that belongs to Guyana, is facing a serious widespread crisis that threatens the future of the next generations.

Under the regime of Nicolás Maduro, the South American country suffers from a lack of teachers, who are leaving the classroom because they receive increasingly low salaries, which in many cases are no more than US$100 per month (R$492 ), with the high rate of school dropouts and the deterioration of the infrastructure of buildings and educational complexes. These problems have significantly affected the Venezuelan educational system and have been worsened in recent years by the lack of investment by the Chavista regime.

The lack of decent payments and the Venezuelan regime's lack of interest in respecting teachers' rights, as well as the economic and humanitarian crisis and repression, also led to a massive migration of education professionals to countries such as Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, Chile and to Brazil, which has generated an increasing shortage of professionals in the public education system and a drop in the quality index of education.

A survey by the Education Observatory of the NGO Fundaredes, which defends human rights in Venezuela, released in November this year, confirmed that teachers who still reside and work in Venezuela face low salaries, which in many cases do not cover their basic needs. such as health, food and transport. According to the research, many of them have to carry out other economic activities to supplement their income or are thinking about abandoning their profession altogether or emigrating.

Furthermore, the majority of teachers working in the country are over 50 years old, and even have a high level of education, but they have no opportunities to update their skills, nor a continuous training plan. The country also suffers from a lack of training for new teachers, as many people do not want to work in the field precisely because of the precariousness and low salaries.

Another survey released this year by Fundaredes showed that the Chavista regime reduced the budget of 72 public higher education institutions by 97.9% in the last 11 years, which harmed the training and training of new professionals, as well as the development of new university extension programs.

Organizations that monitor local education, such as the Fe y Alegría school in Venezuela, which offers teaching opportunities to the neediest people, said that in recent years it has been possible to identify “serious deficiencies” in the learning process of Venezuelan students, which include “ low levels of understanding” and problems writing a text “coherently”.

A survey by the civil association Con La Escuela in Venezuela, which seeks to promote improvements in the country's public education system, carried out in February with high school students, revealed that 63% of Venezuelan students who arrive at this stage “have reading fluency below the international standard”. Furthermore, 3.9% of students “were not able to understand any of the words in an appropriate text” for their grade, which indicates that many of them reached high school “without being completely literate”.

Another survey carried out in April by the Con La Escuela association revealed that 22% of Venezuelan students miss classes because they have to go to work to help their parents support the home. The study was applied to a sample of 79 schools in seven states in Venezuela. The human rights NGO Caleidoscopio Humano stated in June this year that Venezuela suffers from high rates of child labor, and that data on the real number of minors who have to work because of the crisis the country is facing is difficult to obtain. collect, since the Chavista regime hides a lot of information that should be public.

Professor Oscar Iván Rose, who is coordinator of Con La Escuela, reported on the association's website that the teachers who responded to the survey said that the ages of students who work and study are between 6 and 17 years old, with the most frequent range being between 15 and 17 years old and that there is a greater presence of girls who work: 41.5%.

“Studying should be a full-time task for children and young people between the ages of 5 and 18; however, the reality for our children and young people is very different,” said Professor Rose.

The NGO Fe y Alegría estimates that at least 15% of all Venezuelan students who combine high school with a technical course currently work and study. The organization also pointed out that there are some schools in Venezuela that have adjusted their schedules so as not to lose students who choose to work. Fe y Alegría stated that it lost around 11,000 students this year in its 178 educational centers located in 19 states across the country.

Professor Rose from Con la Escuela added that “work is not the only reason” that makes students stop going to school. The association's research coordinated by him also showed that 44.15% of the teachers consulted stated that their students did not attend a class in a Venezuelan school because of the failure of some basic public service, such as water or electricity. 85.6% of teachers said that the lack of drinking water is the main problem. Transport is also one of the other reasons for absences, but it is less common, as 98% of students walk to school.

Con la Escuela also released a report, published this month by the independent Venezuelan website Cocouyo Effect, which points out that between January and July this year, students residing in the country that lives under the Maduro regime had only 3.89 days of presence in the classroom per week on average, missing 22.3% of the planned school calendar for that period. Con la Escuela recalled that the deterioration of the country's educational system dates back to previous years and is the result of a lack of adequate public policies and a lack of State investment.

In addition to the lack of basic services, Venezuela's public schools also suffer from a shortage of teaching materials, equipment and furniture, such as chairs and tables. Many institutions are in a poor state of repair, at risk of collapse, infiltration and also suffer from theft and vandalism.

Persecution and devaluation

Venezuelan teachers have not received any salary adjustments since March 2022. The regime's response to the country's educational crisis has been the militarization of schools, with the presence of agents from the Bolivarian National Armed Force and the Bolivarian National Police in several institutions. The Venezuelan teachers' union said that this action is being put into practice by the Chavista regime as a way to supervise teachers' classes and intimidate those who try to hold protests with demands for improvements.

Since last year, several teachers have been carrying out strikes on school days to demonstrate for improvements for the category and for the public education system. Several education professionals who are joining the cause have already reported that they are receiving threats and repression from the regime's authorities.

The Defense Minister of the Maduro regime, Vladimir Padrino López, said that the presence of the military in schools is part of a “maintenance program” for them, and that this program has already resulted in the repair of “17 thousand schools in the country”. However, he did not indicate which schools benefited.

The teachers union said the Maduro regime is trying to “impose its ideology and control on the country’s educational institutions.” In September, Gerardo Márquez, a Chavista ally of the Maduro regime who is governor of the state of Trujillo, even “demanded” in speeches that the directors of the country's public schools should all be members of the dictatorship party that controls Venezuela, the PSUV .

“Everyone must be active and militant members of the Bolivarian revolution! No more opposition school directors! From now on, everyone will be Chavistas!” said Márquez.