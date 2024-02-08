The market is always the protagonist

Esteban Ocontogether with his teammate Pierre Gasly, was among the protagonists of the presentation of the new Alpine A524, organized by the French team to officially open the season. Even on the day when in theory all the spotlight should have been on the first team to reveal what will actually be the car with which it will take to the track in the new championship (and not just a painted show car), the one holding the spotlight was the pilot-market.

The shock wave caused by the 'Hamilton earthquake' and since his announced move to Ferrari starting from the 2025 season it has evidently not yet stabilized and affects, directly or indirectly, the rest of the grid. In the case of the Alpine 'family', the one who has most eyes on him is Ocon himself, who throughout his entire career in the Circus has always had one close relationship with Mercedes.

Good relations for the future

The journalists present atunveil of the new Alpine have therefore tried to tease #31 on the topic. The person concerned did not hide himself, suggesting that he wouldn't mind talking to the team for which he was also third driver in 2019: “It's clear that I have good ties with Mercedes – commented Ocon – in a way I'm still managed by them, even though I am no longer a young man. But my attention is focused on the races and the project we have in place with Alpine“.

Ocon is one of many drivers currently still without a contract for 2025therefore it is normal that in the coming months he will have to reconcile his commitment on the track with an important 'lobbying' activity to get the best seat available: “I have to concentrate on the track, which is the most important thing – It reaffirmed – if things go well, then there will always be rumors and indiscretions. That's what happens when you do good work“, he concluded.