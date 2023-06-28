Hulu has finally released the trailer for the highly anticipated new season of Futurama, expected for next July 24th. Interrupted for the second time now ten years ago, the animated series will return with new adventures, new problems to solve and new characters from the most remote corners of the galaxy.

The new episodes of Futurama will be released on a weekly basis, totally different mechanics than that adopted by other similar products, released in full at the same time. This is to make this new season of the series one of the hottest topics this summer.

Futurama it begins in the distant 1999year in which Philip J. Fry he accidentally falls into a cryo capsule which keeps him frozen for a thousand years. finally awakened, Fry he understands that he lives in a world that no longer belongs to him, and sets out in search of his own origins. He then meets the Professor Farnsworth, an elderly scientist for whom he decides to work. This decision brings him to know Turanga Leelacharming cyclops of which Fry falls madly in love, and will try to conquer. During the adventure, the protagonist also gets to know other characters, including his great friend bender, with whom a great emotional bond will be created. Interrupted for the first time in 2003, the show was then entrusted to Comedy Central until 2013, the year of the second stop.