“futurama” is one of Matt Groening’s most successful series, beyond “The Simpsons”. It first arrived in 1999 and stayed for 7 seasons, leaving us with several funny and touching episodes, such as “Jurassic Bark”.

The seventh episode of the fourth season showed us how Fry’s dog, Seymour Diera, began to wait for his owner’s return on a day like today 23 years ago.

What happened in “Jurassic Bark”?

Fry and Bender go to a museum that exhibited the pizzeria where the former worked. There he finds the petrified body of the puppy that he met in 1997 and that he did not see again after being cryonized. After this, he decides to go out to protest for three days to recover it and clone it.

However, he changes his mind when he finds out that Sygmur Diera lived 12 more years since he was frozen. He assumes that the dog has already forgotten him and had a good life, but the truth was different: his faithful friend waited for him to return until the day he died.

What is “Futurama” about?

Futurama centers on the life of Philip Fry, a 25-year-old pizza delivery man who accidentally freezes himself and wakes up 1,000 years later. In this way, he has a fresh start in life and a diverse group of friends, including Leela and Bender.

Where to see the animated series?

“Futurama” is available in the Star Plus catalog. To access its content, you can subscribe to the monthly package for the cost of 49.90 soles.