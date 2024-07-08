Good news. Today the new trailer for season 12 of FuturamaAlong with this, a series of interesting details have been shared about the return of Fry and company, something that many had been waiting for for more than a year.

After the end of the series in 2012, it returned last year Futurama with new episodes, surprising more than one fan. In this way, and after almost a year, Hulu has shared the new trailer for season 12 of this beloved animated series, which will begin airing new episodes starting July 29, This is the description of the season:

“In this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving deathmatch party games, the secrets of Bender’s ancient robot village, AI friends (and foes), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5-million-year story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee—and, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela’s fateful, time-twisted romance.”

Although the series began airing on Fox, the new episodes of Futurama will not be available on Disney+. Instead, Season 12 will premiere a new episode every week on Hulu, platform that is also owned by Disney. This should not come as a surprise, since the same thing happened with season 11.

John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman are back to play the characters we all recognize. We can also look forward to a season consisting of 10 episodes. Remember, season 12 of Futurama Coming to Hulu on July 29. In related topics, you can learn more about this series here.

Author’s Note:

It’s good to see that Futurama is still alive. Between this work and The Simpsons, I was always more fascinated by Fray’s adventures, especially considering its great dubbing into Spanish. I haven’t seen any episode of his return, but this will change in the future.

Via: Hulu