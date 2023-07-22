Futurama back with great fanfare on the screens of all subscribers to Disney Plus. The last season was aired in the now “distant” 2013 after ten years of glorious adventures, narrated in ten seasons and 140 episodesto which will be added the ten episodes so far foreseen of this Revival, defined Season 11. In this review we will tell the general theme of the plot, without going too specific to avoid spoilers.

Everything is possible again

The time of the entire universe has frozen, still and motionless. The Professor decides to travel looking for Fry and Leela and finds them, not quite as he remembered them, given that the two protagonists are victims of “Acute Old Age”. At that point the Professor offers to reset the universeat the exact moment that time was frozen, averting the shutdown of the universe and in fact, rejuvenating everyone.

Leela and Fry accept what the Professor proposes: they will be able to be young again together in a utopian dream like Inception by Christopher Nolan, which however is reality. Fry and Leela actually aged together, and now they live a youth as a couple and no longer single. This slightly changes the internal dynamics of the “trio” composed of the two plus the crazy robot benderbut in fact the triptych continues to make us laugh like never before.

The opportunity that this new season of Futurama has is to tell us things with a different point of viewgiving weight to the de facto couple and allowing to close various elements of the past left open, such as the relationship between Amy And kifor “Whatever Happened to Zapp Brannigan”?

New world, usual happiness

The strength of Futurama has always been to be ahead of the times, bringing to light novelties that over time we would also have seen in our world, but today things are slightly different. Futurama Season 11 talks about our present in a future key: there are bitcoinsalthough the mining system relies on a rare ore to create the chips, there is Mamazone (L’Mom’s Amazonthe Lady of Robots in the world of Fry and Leela) even if the key to understanding this mega-multiplanetary company is different from the one we know, and competing with it is the Planet Expressthe Professor’s company where Fry, Leela and Bender are delivery boys.

Our heroes therefore move on a terrain that we too know, unlike what happened in the past, when we were passive spectators of what was shown to us. Furthermore the general harmony has remained unchanged, the aesthetics are exactly the same as ten years ago, except for some small three-dimensional retouching in some specific moments of some episodes (not in all) where, for example, we can see the Planet Express space ship in a more fluid and detailed graphic design.

What we wanted

Futurama Season 11 opens its doors to viewers, old and new: veterans of the series will find the same flavors of yore, while for new “Futurnauts” will be a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in this universe, get to know the protagonists and secondary characters without leaving anything to chance, even Santa Claus!

Futurama is back, and it did it in the best possible way, without huge upheavals or changes of direction: a series capable of snatching honest laughs without falling into banality or in the “already seen”, although, as we said, the topics covered are recent and no longer futuristic. There are references to the past, where however everything is explained in a few minutes. Consequently, the common thread that links past and present is respected, and no spectator is “left behind”.

Now we come to the question that is ringing in our heads: «is it worth spending the time to experience this new season of Futurama?» The answer is “damn yes!”because it is a simple and functional comedy, with a stroke of the drawing congruous to such comedy, a product with fresh themes and that aftertaste of the past that doesn’t hurt.