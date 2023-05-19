We all know that one of the greatest successes of Matt Groening is neither more nor less than The Simpson, a series that continues to be broadcast to this day and that seems to never have a conclusion. However, it also has another product that can be considered cult, this is futuramaa program that will return to the screens but now in streaming.

Through a new advance, it was confirmed that hulu It will be the platform that will host the new episodes, thus 10 for this wave, although 20 had originally been requested by the producer. That means, that eventually there is one more season on the way, this to fulfill the 10 segments that are missing to be added.

Here its trailer:

The premiere of the episodes will take place next July 24. This is the synopsis of the next season:

The developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret story of the evil Robot Santa and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles return. Meanwhile, there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the team explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

It is worth mentioning that in Mexico there are no apps like Hulu. However, futurama Is available in star plusso it would be logical for the new season to end there.

Via: thedisinsider

Editor’s note: It is positive that this series has a revival, after all it has its legion of fans around the world. Now, it only remains to be seen if it is worth seeing what the new writers write.