The fans of futurama they should not worry about any changes. After all, these new episodes were produced by the same creative team that gave us the original. Of course they took advantage of the time to make fun of more modern topics.

Among the references we see that they will make a little mockery of the COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise, there will be some jokes regarding the popularity that cryptocurrencies have achieved in recent years. Not to mention parodies of current blockbusters like Dune.

These new episodes of futurama will begin streaming from July 24 through Hulu. Although its arrival in Latin America has not yet been confirmed, it is likely that it will do so through the Star Plus streaming service. Since in the past some Hulu productions have reached this service in this region. Would you like to see it?

What is Futurama?

futurama is a series created by Matt Groening, who also gave us The Simpsons. Here we follow Philip J. Fry, a slacker who is accidentally frozen and awakens hundreds of years in the future. Here he becomes a worker for an intergalactic parcel service.

The episodes of the series take us on different space adventures filled with a lot of irreverence and mockery of pop culture. Over the years it has amassed thousands of loyal fans. Even so, it has had a couple of cancellations and a couple of revivals.. Could it be that this time it will come to stay? Only time will tell.

