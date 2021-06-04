Brand Studio for AFA

On Tuesday, at an event held at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, the groups of the IX Futsal World Cup, which will be played in Lithuania, from September 19 to October 3. Argentina, which was champion in the last edition, will be in Group F and its rivals in the first phase will be the United States, Serbia and Iran.

The first rival of the Group Stage will be the United States. Then, those led by Matías Lucuix will have to face each other against Serbia and will close the phase against Iran. By the way, the captain of the Argentine team, Leandro Cuzzolino, analyzed the rivals in the face of the competition.

“We have a complicated group, we talk about it with the boys. We know that Iran and Serbia, in principle, can be the teams that complicate us the most, but also that it is a World Cup and to win it there are no easy or difficult groups. You have to match to match and see how the results are given, “said Cuzzolino, according to the AFA press.

“A victory in the game with the United States can give us a spark of confidence for what follows, but, in the same way, we know that the first game is always the most difficult, so you have to go out and play it with everything and calm. The United States is a very strong team physically and you have to do everything possible to start off on the right foot, “he added.

And he closed: “With the United States we played several times. We know that it is a very physical team. With Serbia, if I am not mistaken, we played in the World Cup in Thailand. It is a very fierce team, that plays until the last ball of the last second. I did not play with Iran, but the results are in my favor, although you have to know it, they are one of the powers and favorites to be playing in the final phases. “

The rivals, in detail

At the first Futsal World Cup in 1989, the USA led a group that included Brazil and failed to advance to the round. In the next edition he did reach the final, but there they lost 4-1 to Brazil. However, after obtaining much weaker results in their next three appearances, they failed to qualify for the 2012 and 2016 editions. For the qualification to Lithuania 2021, the US beat the Dominican Republic 2-0 to reach the semi-finals. of the CONCACAF Futsal Championship and thereby qualify for their first Futsal World Cup since 2008.

For its part, the first time that Serbia participated in a FIFA Futsal World Cup was in Thailand 2012 and caused a sensation in the league as they reached the round of 16 as group winners. There he came across a heavyweight in the competition such as Argentina, which proved to be a step above.

In the case of Iran, it obtained the classification for the last seven editions of the World Cup event, despite missing the inaugural test, the Netherlands 1989. In its history, it stands out the fourth place achieved in its premiere, in 1992, and later reached the knockout stages of Thailand 2012. And it was the revelation in the 2016 Colombia campaign. With Mahdi Javid as the spearhead, Team Melli starred in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by eliminating a heavyweight of the stature of Brazil in the round of 16 penalty shootout and then made its way to the semifinals after beating Paraguay 4-3 in extra time. Although they fell to Russia by the slimmest margin, they beat Portugal in the clash for third place, thus taking a giant step forward on the world stage.

The groups

Group A: Lithuania, Venezuela, Kazakhstan and Costa Rica.

Group B: Uzbekistan, Guatemala, Russia and Egypt.

Group C: Thailand, Portugal, Morocco and the Solomon Islands.

Group D: Panama, Czech Rep., Vietnam and Brazil.

Group E: Angola, Japan, Paraguay and Spain.

Group F: Argentina, the United States, Serbia and Iran.