Futsal | With the best press in the world against the best in the world

The Futsal men are happy with the Portuguese semi-finals – there is a “horror” in the eyes of the opponents.

Valuable for the first time Finland, who played in the futsal men’s European Championships, was in the early stages of the tournament when the second place and entry to the European Championship semi-finals came out of the hard section.

On Monday, a new surprise is in the offing as the semi-finals are played in Amsterdam against the fiercest possible resistance.

His dream The team’s belief in themselves and what they are doing is reflected in the fact that, although the face of the reigning European and world champion Portugal is ahead, there was even some satisfaction in the team after the semi-final opponent settled.

“Actually, we even wanted Portugal, it’s a really familiar team to us. You can’t come up with a tougher opponent, but we have a draw against them in fresh memory, ”says Juhana Jyrkiäinen.

Jyrkiäinen, who has scored many important national team goals, scored in that World Cup qualifier, which was played in Portugal exactly two years ago, where Portugal was only 48 seconds ahead of the 2-2 draw.

“The point was stolen from them and it was really close to profit. And I still remember that horror in the eyes of the (Portuguese) players when they realized in a 0-2 loss situation that this is no breakthrough. They really realized that Finland is a tough group, ”Jyrkiäinen recalls with a smile.

Although Portugal has changed a bit since those times, you can still draw from the match. This is how the captain who witnessed the rise to the current state of Finnish futsal during his 16-year national team career thinks. Panu Autio.

“All of these past experiences, successes, and also close-ups like that when we were close to profit give us faith and self-confidence. We trust our own thing and are proud of the way we have created it for Finland. We can make a fuss for any opponent, ”Autio ponders.

“Portugal is used to holding long balloons against anyone. But on the other hand, we are perhaps the best pressing team in the world. It is expected that their feet will be taken away from their space and time. ”

Portugal rolled his starting block without losing points with his number one cannon three times Pany Varela.

He is the brightest shimmer in the constellation, a group that lost one of the best players in the world since last autumn’s World Cup title. Ricardinhon. Ricardinho, known by the nickname “Magician,” left the national team games to the younger ones after the championship.

“It is no coincidence that Portugal is the reigning champion. A truly holistic team with infinitely good individuals. A certain kind of street player mentality, well know how to always piss an opponent on the field. In addition, a well-trained team that is quite sick, ie a good combination of the character of a street player and a skilfully organized mentality, ”Autio sums up.