With the World Cup on the horizon (it will be played from September 12 to October 3 in Lithuania), the team made a successful tour of Uzbekistan, where it won two friendlies against the local team. In this way, Argentina took advantage of the first FIFA window of the year 2021 for the dispute of two games, after having played the last one on February 9, 2020 in Carlos Barbosa, in the final of the South American Qualifying, in which he became champion , defeating Brazil 3-1.

The squad traveled on two flights, one from Buenos Aires, with the local league players and Maxi Rescia, who was in the country, and another with the players who play in the Spanish national league, which departed from Madrid on Day 29. Before leaving, the coach of the team, Matías Lucuix, declared: “We will take advantage of these games above all to compete, mainly that the players win minutes, both the experienced and the younger ones, who continue to maintain that winning mentality that they must having when wearing the national team jersey, we seek that the experienced ones infect the youngest. It is very important to play these games and the National Teams Management and the Futsal Commission have made a great effort so that we can do so ”.

The matches were held on Tuesday 2 and Wednesday 3 February, at the Stadium of the Uzbekistan Sports Complex, in the Yunusabad District of the city of Tashkent, and were broadcast live on the team’s YouTube channel. In addition, a complete network coverage was carried out that allowed to follow the day-to-day of the selected team.

Argentina is preparing to play the World Cup in Lithuania between September 12 and October 3, 2021.

In the first game, the team won 1 to 0 with a goal from Lucas Bolo Alemany, in a tough game, with chances for both teams and adjusted on the scoreboard. “It was a very competitive match, with a very short result. In the first half we had the possibility to increase it, we played a great game, but we found a team that had the motivation to play against Argentina. We knew it was going to be a very tough match, ”Matías Lucuix declared at the end of the match.

Maxi Rescia, current Levante de Spain player, who ranks second in the first division tournament in that country, also spoke with the press after the first victory: “It was a very tough game, as we expected, we know what they have grown the Asian teams and I congratulate Uzbekistan for the game and the path it has been taking ”. In addition, he explained: “These games are very good for us for the World Cup. We play to the limit of our possibilities, as we always do, so we are satisfied with what we have shown and with the result ”.

And he added: “After a particular year, very difficult for everyone, being able to get together, be able to play and train is a huge joy, it helps us a lot, we really needed it, there is little left for the World Cup and we need to take advantage of every date we have so, Being able to compete is a joy and we have to take advantage of it with everything. Uzbekistan has the characteristics of Asian teams, well trained and generally very orderly. On the characteristics of the rival, the coach of the national team elaborated: “They preserve the idea of ​​the game that Spanish technicians have brought, an influence that has given them a leap in quality and has led them to compete in World Cups. Their preparation and our time matched things up, but they were games that served us both. It clearly served us, everything that is competing for us serves us in the future ”.

In the second game, the team also won 1-0, this time with a goal from Lucas Trípodi. Regarding the preparation of the matches, Lucuix declared: “We held it in these two days, in which we were able to count on the Argentine players who participate in the tournaments of the European leagues. Although it was little, we are a team that has been competing together for a long time ”. And he closed: “We are convinced that we can be at the level (of any other team in the world), we have players of great individual quality, we take each tournament as a challenge, we take advantage of each FIFA window to compete, we seek to be in each final to to be able to win it and for this to serve for the next World Cup in Lithuania, because our goal is to compete again and to be world champions again ”.