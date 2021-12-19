Futsal The Finnish futsalists kept their goals clean and knocked down hard Croatia

The only goal of the match was scored by Juhana Jyrkiäinen.

Finland The men’s futsal team sought a boost to the European Championships starting in January by winning 1–0 in Croatia in Espoo. The teams will meet again on Monday in Tampere.

The only goal of Sunday’s match was scored early in the second half Juhana Jyrkiäinen, who finished a corner kick in front of the goal.

Profit Croatia has a handsome performance, as it is fifth in the European rankings. Like Finland, Croatia will be seen in the upcoming European Championship finals in the Netherlands.

“Zero play and victory at home are tasting. However, it felt like it wasn’t our best game. There was still room for improvement, even though we won a team at the Croatian level, ”Finland’s goal was a zero-match Antti Koivumäki said Yle in a TV interview.

Finland will play in the European Championships in Group B with Italy, Kazakhstan and Slovenia.