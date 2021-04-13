Futsal | The dream of the European Championships is true – Finland overthrew Belgium and made history

The home win from Belgium took him to the European Championships in second place.

Finland – Belgium 3–2

Finland the men’s futsal team made history on Tuesday by defeating the Belgian European Championship qualifiers in the final with 3–2 goals.

The result knew that Finland, which was ranked second in its block, would enter the European Championships in futsal for the first time.

Finland’s 3–1 goal was scored Panu Autio. The shot came in from the right hand side but Belgium managed to save it with an unbelievable reaction stop.

The hosts were responsible for the other goals Juhana Jyrkiäinen (1-0) and Iiro Vanha (2–1).

