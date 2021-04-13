Wednesday, April 14, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Futsal | The dream of the European Championships is true – Finland overthrew Belgium and made history

by admin
April 13, 2021
in World
0

The home win from Belgium took him to the European Championships in second place.

Finland – Belgium 3–2

Finland the men’s futsal team made history on Tuesday by defeating the Belgian European Championship qualifiers in the final with 3–2 goals.

The result knew that Finland, which was ranked second in its block, would enter the European Championships in futsal for the first time.

Finland’s 3–1 goal was scored Panu Autio. The shot came in from the right hand side but Belgium managed to save it with an unbelievable reaction stop.

The hosts were responsible for the other goals Juhana Jyrkiäinen (1-0) and Iiro Vanha (2–1).

The news is updated.

.
#Futsal #dream #European #Championships #true #Finland #overthrew #Belgium #history

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Comment: Söder beats Laschet in the parliamentary group - the CDU's fear of the black giant

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.