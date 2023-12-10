Futsal | The captain of the national futsal team is out of the team – coach Yelle: “Does not follow the group's values”

Coach Sergio Gargelli also told the reason for the absence of another player.

Futsal-circles were surprised recently when the national team group for December was published for the qualifying matches. Among other things, the captain was missing from the team Jani Korpela mixed Miika Hosio.

Finland was supposed to face Armenia in the World Cup qualifying match, but the Armenian Football Association decided that the country's team would not play in the match. Finland got a forfeit win.

Yle reached The head coach of the Finnish national team Sergio Gargelli to give background, above all, to Korpela's intervention. Korpela, who plays in the Spanish league, is one of the best players in Finland.

Gargle said that Korpela and Hosio were absent for disciplinary reasons.

“The answer is simple. I demand commitment from all players and team members to certain values ​​and principles. At the moment, he does not follow the values ​​of the national team and, above all, of the group,” Gargelli told Yle about Korpela.

“That's why he won't be in the team for the next match. This can happen in sports, and this will not be the first or the last time.”

After this, Gargelli said that Hosio was absent for the same reason. Other absences were due to injuries.

Futsal The World Cup will be played in Uzbekistan next year. Finland will face Portugal, the leader of the qualifying group, next Friday away.

Finland is firmly in the next qualifying spot. A group win and a direct place in the competition would practically require a big victory over Portugal, which is the defending world and European champion.