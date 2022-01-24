Futsal | Nelonen Kazakhstan was too strong an opponent for Finland in the second match of the European Championship group

Kazakhstan escaped to lead by three goals against Finland in the second block of the European Championship in the second block of the European Championship.

Finland – Kazakhstan 2–6

Finland the men’s futsal team remained in the second match of the European Championship in Kazakhstan until the middle of the second period, but then Nelonen turned the match in favor of the last World Cup. After the middle of the second period, Kazakhstan escaped to lead by three goals, which was too much for Finland.

Jani Korpela and Miika Hosio made Finnish goals.

“The numbers don’t tell the whole truth. In the end, an experienced opponent punished with a tough percentage of places, ”Lassi Lintula said in an interview with Yle.

“There was quite a bit of pressure at times. That’s what it is today. ”

In the second match of the block on Monday, Italy ended in a 2–2 draw with Slovenia, so Finland’s place to continue will only be decided in Friday’s final match against Slovenia. In order to continue, Finland must beat Slovenia in the final match, and at the same time Italy should not beat Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan leads the block with four points, Italy and Slovenia have two points and Finland one.

“Tomorrow we will move to Amsterdam. Everything is open. ”

Finland In terms of, the first episode was a hopeful overwhelming favorite against Kazakhstan. Nelonen came at the beginning of the opening season at the last World Championships and forced the Finnish goalkeeper Antti Koivumäki make two good fights right away. Finland’s goal was protected with luck and skill, and the ball hit the pole once during the first half minute.

Head coach of Finland Mićo Martić seemed to be waving from the beginning of Finland’s defense, although the initial launch of Kazakhstan was expected.

Kazakhstan tried to take the fast pace that Finland kept out of the game. It only pressed halfway through the field and played slow attacks. Finland recycled three pitches and pressed from above according to their playing style.

Approaching the middle of the opening period, Finland had a good three-minute period, during which the white shirts had five consecutive goal-scoring attempts. Brazilian paint in Kazakhstan Higuita however, survived the situation in Finland.

The match The scorer was Miika Hosio after 13 minutes. The goal was created thanks to the Finnish press game. Scored two goals in the opening match Henri Alamikkotervo pressed well, and the ball bounced off his foot to Miika José, who lifted the ball to the finish past Higuitan.

In the last five minutes of the opening period, control of the game was transferred to Kazakhstan. Three minutes before the break, Kazakhstan came to the levels from a corner kick. The defense of the first shot blocked, but the ball came to the corner giver Dauren Tursaguloville, he put the ball in front of the goal Birzhan Orazoville, who aimed the ball at the goal.

Shortly before the break, Kazakhstan’s strong pivot player Taynan, he, too, Brazilian, injured his ankle after colliding Tuukka Pikkarainen. Aftermath Jani Korpela and Edson received yellow cards.

Finland took the lead for the second time in the match after the second period was played on 3.28. Juhana Jyrkiäinen Jani Korpela, who often relies on his speed, had a rotten day on the drenched grass. Korpela’s bet overtook Higuita and moved Finland to the 2–1 lead.

Finland managed to keep their lead in less than a minute when Higuita, who was selected as the best goalkeeper in the world five times, shot Kazakhstan’s 2-2 draw with a long-range shot.

At 28.05, Kazakhstan took the lead for the first time when Arnold Knaub scored a long shot. In the second period, Kazakhstan played more aggressively than the opening period and from time to time raised its press level clearly to the Finnish field. By the middle of the second period, Kazakhstan already had 15 paint companies and eight in Finland.

“The opponent’s individual skills were emphasized at the end,” said Finnish goal scorer Jani Korpela in an interview with Yle.

Kazakhstan increased their lead two minutes later when Orazov hit with his reverse shot. And two minutes later, Finland’s defense, which was seeking a reduction, opened, and Knaub scored his second goal in the match and took Kazakhstan three goals.

Douglas Junior added a lead 19 seconds before the end.