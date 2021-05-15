Futsal | MuSa won the Finnish women’s futsal championship, the dimmer medals went to the Helsinki metropolitan area

Musan Salama knocked out the Helsinki IFK futsal in the women’s Finnish Championship finals with a victory of 2–0.

Satakunta the culmination of this spring’s great sporting success has been seen this week. First, Lukko conquered the Finnish hockey championship in show style after a 58-year hiatus, and on Saturday it was Musan Salama’s turn to celebrate.

MuSa’s women brought the Finnish futsal championship to Pori for the first time. In the second final of Helsinki IFK, MuSa broke with goals 7–2 (4–0) and took gold medals with victories 2–0.

In the final of the championship, MuSa’s most effective ones had finished the hat trickNetta Hannulaand powers 1 + 2 accumulatedMilla Ljungman.

The Golden Futsal Team from Espoo won the Finnish Championship bronze in the last season. In the bronze match, GFT defeated AC Estudiantes from Tampere 2-1.