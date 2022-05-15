Monday, May 16, 2022
Futsal | KaDy, who has won his fourth consecutive Championship gold, continued his reign in the men’s futsal

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2022
in World Europe
The match was interrupted for a long time, because GFT’s national team goalkeeper Antti Koivumäki hit his head in a counter situation.

On campus Dynamo’s reign continues in the men’s league of futsal. The Jyväskylä team won the Finnish championship for the fourth time in a row, when the Golden Futsal Team from Espoo fell straight with three victories in the final series.

KaDy will seal his championship party on Sunday in Espoo with a 4-2 win. The match was interrupted for a long time due to GFT’s national team goalkeeper Antti Koivumäki hit the post badly in the post. He was able to continue the match.

KaDy took a 2-1 lead at the break Italo Henriquen with two paints. The GFT fought a species legend Panu Aution led strongly, but the away team withstood the pressure. The final numbers are sealed by KaDyn Lassi Lintula 4-2 goals.

KaDy’s gold tube began in 2018. In the spring of 2020, the championship was not distributed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended

