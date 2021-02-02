Futsal | Italy kept the futsalists ’winning account empty, with home matches awaiting in March

The Futsalmen must surprise the top two in the block to keep the European Championship dreams alive.

March Home matches against Italy and Montenegro are even more important for the Finnish men’s futsal team. The team is undefeated after two away matches, as on Tuesday Italy kept Finland in the grip with a 7-4 win.

Last week, Finland was tied with Belgium in Liege for a 3-3 draw in block 7.

In the block, you have to reach the top two in order for the European Championship dreams to survive.

In the European Championship qualifiers will be played from seats to the final tournament of 2022, which will be played in about a year in Amsterdam and Groningen, the Netherlands. The group winners and the top two block winners will have direct access to the European Championships, and the other block winners will play in the qualifiers.

Prato in Nevos responsible for Finland’s goals Juhana Jyrkiäinen, Jarmo Junno, Petri Grönholm and Justus Kunnas. Finland was at a loss of 2–3 after the opening half, Kunnas scored 4–4, but did not stay with Italy, who controlled the match.

Finland will meet Italy on March 5 and Montenegro three days later. The matches will be played in Vantaa.