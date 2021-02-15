Futsal | In the Futsal Men’s League, world-class paint was mastered

Ilves Jaakko Ahokas was a guest of ToPV.

Ilves FS has played a difficult season in the men’s Futsal League, but on Saturday the team was delighted with one of the most handsome hits of the season.

The team is offside, Tornio ToPV, and the situation was 2-2 in the opening half.

The goalkeeper of the lynx Jere Myllykangas found a long throw Jaakko Ahokka, who skillfully shot straight from the air into the top corner of the ball.

However, the goal born in 18.05 was a short joy, as ToPV evened out before the break.

In the second half, the hosts went about their spending and eventually took a 9-4 win.

ToPV is fourth in the series and Ilves third.