Saturday, October 7, 2023
Futsal | Georgia defeated Finland in the World Cup qualifiers

October 7, 2023
Futsal | Georgia defeated Finland in the World Cup qualifiers

Finland and Georgia meet on Wednesday in Turku.

Finland the road to next year’s Men’s Futsal World Cup took a twist on Saturday in Georgia.

The host country, Georgia, beat Finland 5–2 in Tbilisi and, in turn, significantly improved their own further chances.

Behind Georgia’s victory were several players of the national team of Brazilian background. Bynho scored two goals and primed with his quick pass Simi Saiotti The important 1–0 hit he shot in the 9th minute.

At the beginning of the second half, Georgia took a 3–0 lead, so Finland didn’t fight for the win in the second 20 minutes. Finland’s goals scored Justus Kunnas and Tero Intala.

Finland will face Georgia again next Wednesday in Turku. The winner of the group will continue from the E group to next year’s World Championships. The group winner advances to the next qualification, where the strongest is Georgia.

