Futsal | Futsalmen rise against Belgium by two goals – European Championship qualifiers start with a away match

The skillful Omar Rahou became a nuisance to Finland.

Finland rose from the brink of defeat to a draw when it opened the futsal men’s European Championship qualifiers away with a score of 3–3 (0–1) against Belgium.

Belgium seemed to advance to home victory in qualifying group 7 in Liege, leading 3-1 before the second half. However, the away team increased their goals to the captain Mikko Kytölä and the handicap with his turn pull fired Jarmo Junno.

Belgium first to come up with a goal after 19 minutes, but the shot went right into the keeper’s arms Abdelhalim Ettalaki scored from the penalty spot. The shot touched perfection, not the Finnish goalkeeper Juha-Matti from Savola could not be blamed for the setback.

In the second half, the Belgian high-tech raged on the field Omar Rahou, who scored two goals. In his 2-0 hit at the beginning of the half, Rahou mastered Kytölä underfoot.

Kytölä made a mistake in his defense. He scored from the free kick Tero Ingyv 1–2 reduction and fired a 2–3 reduction paint from the freeman himself.

Finland’s grip flared

The away team took the lead at the beginning of the opening half, and the Belgian game structure was suffocated by the pressure of the greedily pressed Finland. In the first minutes, Intala and Junno had good places to take the lead in Finland.

As the opening half-year grew, Finland’s good grip began to scorch. Juhana Jyrkiäinen shot dangerously in the 12th minute, but the Belgian goalkeeper Moustafa Idrissi rejected vigilantly. Belgium got more space on the field, and Finland had a problem in just over ten minutes of play.

When Finland was sentenced Sergei Korsunov for the offense made the team’s sixth mistake, Belgium got after 15 minutes to try the lead goal ten meters away from the penalty kick. Savolainen replaced the painter for the finish Kasper Kangas however, rejected Joren Paulusin shot.

Based on the European Football Association’s Uefa team ranking, Finland was a great pre-favorite against the home team. Finland is 14th on Uefa’s last updated list, Belgium 21st.

Finland will face Italy next Tuesday in the European Championship qualifiers. Each team in the block will have a total of six matches. The qualifiers’ block winners and the top six block winners will make it to the European Championships in the Netherlands early next year.