Futsal Futsal national team player Siiri Perälä died at the age of 28

In May last year, the Finnish Football Association established a new tribute, the Siiri Perälä trophy, based on, among other things, exceptional irrefutability and a positive attitude.

Women player of the futsal team and the Espola team GFT Siiri Perälä has died at the age of 28, informs Football Association.

The sternum died of lymph node cancer.

Perälä won the Finnish championship in 2019 as the captain of the GFT. The following year, Perälä joined the futsal team, but in April 2020 he was diagnosed with cancer.

Despite the cancer treatments, Perälä went to the field in the bronze match of the 2020–2021 season, where GFT won the ACE and won the second SM medal of his career.

Last In May of this year, the Finnish Football Association established a new tribute, the Siiri Perälä trophy, which is based on exceptional perseverance and tenacious will to fight, as well as a positive and positive attitude. Perälä himself was the first winner.

“A great tribute made me especially sensitive when it happened here in the national team circles. My national team career isn’t very long, but apparently I’ve made some impression since then. The support of the Futsal community has been a huge resource for me, ”Perälä said at the time.