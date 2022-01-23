Monday, January 24, 2022
Futsal | Finnish futsalists will face block favorite Kazakhstan at the European Championships: "We surprised many, but not ourselves"

January 23, 2022
Both teams started their final tournament draw with a draw.

Finland the men’s futsal team will be in a tight spot in Groningen, the Netherlands, on Monday as they face Kazakhstan at the European Championships. In the autumn World Cup, Kazakhstan finished fourth.

Finland started the European Championships with a 3–3 draw against Italy. Kazakhstan also reached a tie in their opening match when the fight against Slovenia ended 4-4.

Head coach of Finland Mico Martic said he was a little surprised by the outcome of the match between Kazakhstan and Slovenia, but only slightly.

“Slovenia is also a good team with very skilled and fast players. The situation in Kazakhstan is not very good and could affect Kazakh players. They did not play to the limit of their abilities. ”

“I remember the previous World Cup in Kazakhstan where they were great. They were also missing some important players from the Slovenia match, ”Martic said at a remote briefing for the Finnish team on Sunday.

There has been unrest in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, with more than 200 people recently killed and nearly 10,000 protesters arrested in the aftermath of the LPG rises.

The first Finland, which was playing in the European Championship finals for the first time, was victorious against Italy for a long time.

“We surprised many, but not ourselves. We can challenge anyone. We are a competitive group in this block, ”Martic assured.

According to the head coach, Finland will not make any strange changes to the match in Kazakhstan.

“We’re trying to squeeze hard. We have to play a great match if we want a good result from the game. We need to be even more focused and better at getting our opponent’s goal scores low, ”Martic summed up.

Finland will end its contract in block B on Friday in Amsterdam against Slovenia. The top two in each block advance to the semi-finals.

Finland-Kazakhstan, TV2 at 9.30 pm

.
