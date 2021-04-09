Futsal | Finnish futsalists knocked down Montenegro’s final minute with a goal – the team’s European Championship dream is alive

The Finnish futsal team is third in its block, with the remaining Belgium match to be played in Vantaa next week.

Finland the men’s futsal team has won Montenegro 2–1 in the European Championship qualifiers. The match played in Podgorica settled dramatically when Juhana Jyrkiäinen fired the ball at the end of the decision.

Montenegro took the lead in the 11th minute Eldin Corovicin with a penalty kick, and Finland equalized immediately after Jarmo Junnon with a shot.

Finland’s European Championship dream is alive. The team is third in its block with the remaining Belgium match to be played in Vantaa next week. Finland and Belgium are in seven points. The group winners and the top six block winners will advance directly to the European Championships. The other two blocks play a two-part qualifier.