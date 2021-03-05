Futsal | Finland’s strong second half was not enough: Italy won the European Championship qualifier for futsal

Finland will play the next qualifying match as early as Monday.

Finland suffered a 2–4 ​​(0–2) loss to Italy in the men’s futsal European Championship qualifier on Friday in Vantaa.

It was not unclear about the stronger team in the first half, but in the second half Finland got better in the game and at times Italy was even in a panic.

The match had only been played just over three minutes after Douglas Nicolodi scored 1-0 for Italy.

Finland’s best place in the opening period came in the 13th minute. Jani Korpela bait from a free kick Sergei Korsunoville, whose shot went wide over the bar. Just a moment later Pablo Arlan Vieira took Italy to the goal with two goals.

After less than nine minutes of the second half, Jarmo Junno was able to trigger a narrowing of Finland from the open position. After that, Finland has a strong period of pressure, which was scrapped in Italy’s goal. Cainan de Matosin the failed shot changed direction from the Finnish defender and sank into the top corner.

Italian goalkeeper Michele Miarelli got to shoot in the final moments empty and after Lassi Lintula finalized the final scores.

Finland got into the match without the experienced Panu Autiota mixed Mikko and Jukka Kytölä.

Italy leads the Finnish block with a clean game after three rounds. Belgium has four points, Montenegro three and Finland one. However, Finland has already played both of its matches against Italy’s overwhelming pre-favorites. In February, Finland lost their away game to Italy 4–7.

The group winners and the top six of the group two will survive the European Championship final tournament to be played in January-February next year in the Netherlands. In addition, the remaining two block seconds play with each other from one race venue.

Finland will play the next European Championship qualifier match next Monday, when Montenegro will meet in Vantaa.