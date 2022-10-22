Sunday, October 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Futsal | Finland’s futsal women’s EC dream was shattered in Vantaa

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 22, 2022
in World Europe
0

Spain defeated Finland 7–2 in the women’s futsal European Championship qualifiers and claimed a place in the European Championship.

Dominant The European champion Spain beat the Finnish women’s futsal team 7–2 in the EC qualifying tournament in Vantaa.

The defeat ended Finland’s European Championship qualifying career and buried the team’s dream of entering next year’s European Championship final tournament.

Finland, which finished third in its qualifying group, lost to Spain and Sweden and won over Belgium. Spain won all their games and claimed a place in the final tournament.

In Saturday’s match, Spain jumped out to a 4–0 lead until Sandra Lind scored two narrow goals for Finland. Spain led 5-2 at the break and finished with two goals in the second half.

The Spanish figure had done a hat trick Vanessa Sotelo.

#Futsal #Finlands #futsal #womens #dream #shattered #Vantaa

See also  Ice hockey | Canadian hockey's sex scandal swells - a fund of millions of dollars was embezzled
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Manchester City stalks Arsenal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.