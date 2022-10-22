Futsal | Finland’s futsal women’s EC dream was shattered in Vantaa

Spain defeated Finland 7–2 in the women’s futsal European Championship qualifiers and claimed a place in the European Championship.

Dominant The European champion Spain beat the Finnish women’s futsal team 7–2 in the EC qualifying tournament in Vantaa.

The defeat ended Finland’s European Championship qualifying career and buried the team’s dream of entering next year’s European Championship final tournament.

Finland, which finished third in its qualifying group, lost to Spain and Sweden and won over Belgium. Spain won all their games and claimed a place in the final tournament.

In Saturday’s match, Spain jumped out to a 4–0 lead until Sandra Lind scored two narrow goals for Finland. Spain led 5-2 at the break and finished with two goals in the second half.

The Spanish figure had done a hat trick Vanessa Sotelo.