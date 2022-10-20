Futsal | Finland roared to a crushing victory in the European Championship qualifier

Finland will face reigning champion Spain in the final round of the tournament on Saturday.

On Wednesday The Finnish women’s futsal team, which started with a loss to Sweden, rejoiced on Thursday in the European Championship qualifying tournament, when Vantaa faced the tournament’s throwing bag, Belgium.

Finland already led 6–0 after a good ten minutes of play and eventually won a crushing 9–0 victory.

Senni Viren scored three goals for Finland and Sandra Lind two. They also got to taste the paint Matilda Herranen, Maria Mäntylä, Netta Hannula and Jasmin Ylikraka.

Finland will face Spain in the final round of the tournament on Saturday. Spain, which has won both of the women’s futsal European championships (2019, 2022) shared so far, beat Belgium 14–0 in Vantaa on Wednesday and Sweden 6–1 on Thursday.

The winner of the qualifying tournament will advance to the EC final tournament to be played in March 2023.