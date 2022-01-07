Futsal | Finland goes to its first futsal European Championships: “This feels deserved”

Captain Panu Autio believes that Finland is better prepared than any opponent

“All has gone well. I have not been fired, ”the head coach of the Finnish futsal team Mico Martic joked at the European Championship team’s remote launch ceremony on Friday.

Martic has been coaching the national team since 2013, and in a couple of weeks Finland will be participating in the European Championship finals starting in the Netherlands for the first time. According to Martic, Finland will send its best futsal team to the competition.

“It’s a great time to be alive. This feels deserved. We’ve come a long way, the progress towards this has been logical,” said the Finnish captain. Panu Autio mood.

According to Autio, the Finnish team has an exceptional team spirit.

“Hand in heart, genuinely. This is a pin place to come, and we are all damn proud to represent Finland. We have a love for the sport and the game. After every match, the game is looked through. I’m proud to be part of such a team, ”Autio said.

Finland will face Italy, Kazakhstan and Slovenia in the European Championships.

“It’s probably a very block of the race. We’re happy to be able to play against the toughest gangs. Good games are known, I’m looking forward to it,” Autio said.

According to Autio, Finland needs to run more than its opponents to succeed.

“We have a wide roster. It’s reflected in the quality press game. We are also well organized and dare to be better prepared than any of the opponents. In special situations we are a really strong team and we also have a clear idea of ​​how to get them a lot,” Autio said.

Football Association futsal master Jyrki Filpun According to Finland, the host country has bought the most tickets to the European Championships, with the exception of the Netherlands. Filppu said next week it will be clear how much audience will get to the games.

According to Filpu, everyone in the Finnish team has received at least two doses of vaccine.