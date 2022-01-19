Futsal European Championships | Finland is building a surprise – four reasons why the top of Europe is closer than ever

The Finnish men’s futsal team starts its first European Championship tournament in the Netherlands. Over the last ten years, the national team has developed by leaps and bounds towards the top of Europe. Captain Panu Autio and head coach Mićo Martić now talk about how Finland has become so good.

1. Specialization and passion

Futsal Development in Finland to the current point has taken about twenty years.

The first generation of futsal in Finland started playing the sport. The second generation of players started to specialize in futsal, and now there are already players on the national team for whom futsal has been a very early choice of sport.

The development of the sport in Finland has required the passion of individual players to invest in the sport and seek to learn from the world.

One of the key players has been the sport pioneer and national team captain Panu Autio, 36, who has played in several countries and written a book about futsal.

Before the start of the European Championship tournament in the Netherlands, Autio says that it is completely deserved that Finland is in the competition.

“We’ve done a good job for a long time and we’ve known we’re doing the right things. Nice that it also shows in the results. Now we get to the brightest lights to show our skills, ”says Autio.

The players of the Finnish national team are largely amateurs, but they train very professionally. The European Championships will host professionals in the sport.

“You can be sure that the internal motivation of our players is strong and genuine, and then the work will be done from a clean, good starting point. Motivational factors are not about money. ”

“We are proud and excited that futsal is now gaining visibility. As futsal players, it’s a status issue for us to get into matches that are watched around the world.“

Finland’s head coach Mićo Martić (left) and national team captain Panu Autio at the launch of the European Championships.

“When we play as well as we can and we are the team we have created ourselves, even TV viewers are able to feel that the team is cohesive, well organized and plays with the heart. Any Finn can be proud of the team and meining. ”

“Many futsalms are now looked at with little fanfare, and it is wondering how we have been able to develop so much in a short time.”

Finland has been the head coach since 2013 Mićo Martićin According to him, Finland’s mental strength is the best side of the team.

“Our players are not technically on par with the best in the world. Their decision-making and understanding of the game makes them top players. I think only a few teams have that kind of wealth. ”

2. International influences

Futsal development in Finland has required foreign influences. In addition to Martić, they have been brought to Finland by foreign players from the Futsal League as well as national team players who have sought to learn about hard futsalism.

According to Autio, Finland has received high-class sports experts from abroad, of which Martić is the best thing that has happened to Finnish futsal.

“It was a very impressive experience for me when I left for Spain twelve years ago. Eyes opened to how little we realized and knew about futsal. ”

“That’s when the idea arose that I want to bring that know-how to Finland. That’s when the book project was born, and I have been involved in training activities, ”Autio.

“It’s good that influences have come from many different countries: Spain, Italy, Russia, the Balkans and Brazil.”

Panu Autio have played in the national team 145 matches and scored 101 goals.

Martić notes that Finnish clubs are now better as players have set a higher standard.

“Finnish players have experienced futsal in the top countries of the sport in Spain and Russia. The activities of the clubs are more organized and the Football Association invests more in the sport. Everyone benefits from being more competitive in the league, and the national team in particular benefits, ”says Martić.

“I consider the Finnish league to be a very respectable league where the games are intense.”

3. Team play and unity

There where Finland often loses in individual skills to opponents, it wins thanks to the Team Game. According to Autio, the Finnish national team, as a team, can react quickly to situations.

“We move together, keep the distances right for different situations and as a team know how to identify situations. Of course, the fact that we have been playing together for a long time has helped. We have developed a strong way of playing and a game identity, ”says Autio.

“We play more often on three pitches and with shorter shifts than we are used to in a top futsal. It helps us be able to play harder in intensity than many of our opponents. We also get a competitive advantage with which we can compensate if the opponent has more skilled individuals with the ball. ”

Martić especially thanks Yucca and Mikko Kytölän and Panu Auto’s contribution to the team’s development.

“They were looking for experience in Europe at the international level of futsal. They learn how futsal works. Thanks to them, the team was able to do whatever I suggested. ”

4. Tactics and physicality

Finland the tactical and physical characteristics of the national team are in order. The rise of the domestic league has had a positive effect on the national team.

According to Martić, players have played a big role in how tactical skills and physical performance have improved.

“The players took things from the national team and developed in their club teams. I noticed that the players always returned to the national team camps only better than camp. That is ultimately the reason we are a competitive team. ”

“We need to be relaxed in the European Championships and believe in the things that are on our side. My idea is that we are careful in defense and keep the opponent away from our goal. We minimize our opponent’s chances and try to make fewer mistakes. ”

According to the authors, the evolution of the species has taken place tremendously in recent years.

“Futsal has been a sport for street and yard players. It still is, but futsal has become a top sport.“

Autio praises how athletic and physically fit the top players are in Finland’s younger generation.

In the European Championships, Finland can rely on its game style and game identity. A competitive advantage will be sought shortly before the tournament.

“In the final days, we’re finishing our homework that we’re better prepared for matches than our opponents. We really study carefully the game of the opponents, each individual and characteristics, as well as the weaknesses and strengths of the opponent. It gives you the chance to win small margins in games. ”

“Good results against hard countries have not come by chance. We can win anyone, ”says Autio.

Finland will start the European Championship tournament against Italy on Thursday. Thursday at 9.30 pm Italy-Finland. Yle TV2 are playing match.