Brazil will face Argentina in one of the futsal Copa América semifinals, played in Paraguay. The match will be this Saturday (5), at 18:30 (Brasília time), at Arena SND, in Asunción.

LEAVE SEMI! ✅ Futsal team beats Uruguay 2-0 and closes the group stage with 100% success in the # America’s Cup! Next opponent: ARGENTINA! Thais Magalhães/CBF pic.twitter.com/jq9DQ8phud — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) February 3, 2022

The duel repeats the semifinal of last year’s World Cup, in Lithuania, won by the Argentines. It also re-edits the previous Copa América final, in 2017, in which Brazilians prevailed.

This Thursday (3), the Canarinho team ended its participation in the first phase of the Copa América as the leader of Group A, with 12 points. The Brazilians maintained their 100% success rate by beating Uruguay 2-0, also at Arena SND. The pivot Pito scored the two goals of the match.

At the same place, earlier, the Argentines drew 3-3 with Paraguay and were in second place in Group B, behind the Paraguayans by goal difference. Matías Edelstein (twice) and Sebastián Corso scored for the brothers, while fellow wingers Arnaldo Báez, Hugo Martínez and Francisco Martínez scored for the hosts.

Brazilians are the biggest winners of Copa América futsal, with ten titles (the last in 2017), followed by Argentines, champions twice. Whoever gets the best in the classic will face the winner of Colombia and Paraguay in the decision, scheduled for Sunday (6), with no set time yet.

