Yamato Video announces that the channel ANiME GENERATION will host a new simulcast series starting with the next one January 9. It is about FUTSAL BOYS !!!!!, a new football series by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment. More details are available below.

ANiME GENERATION is pleased to announce FUTSAL BOYS !!!!!, the first simulcast series that will debut on January 9th on the new channel dedicated to Japanese animation and available on Prime Video Channel

Young Yamato Haru has a dream, to become a futsal ace like Tennoji, the champion of the Japanese national team who saw him play against Brazil at the Under-18 World Cup. He then decides to join the Koyo academy soccer club, where he will make new friends and also find rivals in the game. Get ready to take the field with Futsal Boys !!!!!

The anime directed by Yukina Hiiro (Hitorijime My Hero, 100 Sleeping Princes and the Kingdom of Dreams), at the studio DIOMEDÉA (Ahiru no Sora, The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent), is part of the new sports franchise of Bandai Namco, focused on on men’s 5-a-side football, otherwise known as futsal, for which a video game is also being developed.

The original subject of the project was conceived by Mao Marita and the player designs were conceived by various artists: Mizuki Kawashita designed those of the Koyo Institute, Utako Yukihiro those of the Adalbert Institute, Tanaka Marumero of the Momomi High School, Ruka Urumiya / Sata / Shirano (those of the Amanogawa Institute and Lily Hoshino those of the Okazan Institute.

Those concepts were then adapted by Tomomi Ishikawa (PERSONA 5 the Animation), Shoji Yonemura (Fairy Tail, Pokémon) took care of the construction of the story, while the music is by RON (FLCL Alternative, Kuroko’s Basketball).