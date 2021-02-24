Brand Studio for AFA

Futsal continues to beat in the country. In the coming days the activity will focus on the Super Cup that is played between the 24th and the 28th of this month and eight teams dispute, both at the male and female level, and in the friendlies that the national team will have against Morocco at the beginning of March. at the home of the African Cup champion.

At the men’s level, in the Super Cup the top seed clubs were San Lorenzo, Boca Juniors, Villa La Ñata and Newell’s Old Boys. After the fixture, the quarter-final pairings and the date and times of the matches were as follows: on Wednesday 24, in San Lorenzo, they will be measured at 19.30 Newell’s against Jorge Newbery and at 21.15 the Cyclone against the First Board. That same day, but on the Racing field, they will play Boca against GEVS from 7.30pm and Villa La Ñata against Camioneros (Río Grande) at 9.15pm. The semifinals will be played on Friday and the final on Sunday (with schedules to be scheduled).

This is the fifth edition of the tournament in its male version, which has Barracas Central (in the first edition, in 2017), Boca Juniors (in 2018 and 2019) and San Lorenzo (2020) as champions.

On the women’s side, the Super Cup was seeded by Ferro Carril Oeste, San Lorenzo, Racing Club and Platense and delivered these pairings: on Wednesday 24, in Boca, they will meet at 19.30 Racing Club against GELP and at 21.15 Ferro against SECLA, while the next day they will do it at 19.30 Platense against Independiente and San Lorenzo against Avellaneda. The semifinals will be played on Saturday and the final on Sunday. This is also the fifth edition of the women’s tournament, in which Racing Club (2017), Kimberley AC (2018), San Lorenzo (2019) and Ferrocarril Oeste (2020) took the title.

The friendlies of the selection

Argentina continues with its preparation for defending the title in the World Cup to be played in Lithuania and, on the second date of the FIFA Calendar in 2021, it will travel to the African continent to face Morocco, a team that will have its third World Cup in Lithuania. World.

As reported from AFA, during their stay in Morocco, the National Team will be hosted at the Royal Moroccan Football Federation Complex, where the field where the matches will be held is also located. The matches will be played on March 6 and 8, at 11 am Argentina (3 pm local time).

The team led by Matías Lucuix comes from two games against Uzbekistan, in that Asian country, on February 2 and 3, both with a win by one to zero, with goals from Lucas Bolo Alemany and Lucas Trípodi, respectively.

The Moroccan National Team has been at a high level, since they won their last two games in the last FIFA window, 6-1 and 4-2, against Panama, on January 30 and 31, 2021. Before that, they faced the Romanian National Team with two victories, 6-1 and 5-2 on December 8 and 9, and Uzbekistan, on November 7 and 8, 2020, with victories by 5-3 and 3-1.

The World Cup, postponed by the pandemic of its original 2020, will be held from September 12 to October 3, 2021, at the same venue, Lithuania.

The national team’s technicians, with a federal look

Last week, the technicians of the men’s and women’s futsal teams, Matias Lucuix and Nicolás Noriega, had a virtual meeting with club leaders from all over the country, in an activity organized by the Federal Council of Argentine Soccer and the Futsal Commission and Beach Soccer. Jonathan Sanzi, President of Futsal at AFA, stressed that this is a historic moment to take advantage of, when both the president of the house, Claudio Tapia, and the CFFA, Pablo Toviggino, have shown so much interest in supporting and stimulating growth of futsal, of which supporters have been recognized.

As reported from the AFA, the main objective is to formalize a Visiting Plan in different leagues throughout the country, not only to observe and follow the development of players but also to exchange professional experiences from around the country and also be able to receive them, to them, players, coaches and leaders, at the Association’s Premises, to show how the coaching staff works.

Both the coach of the National Team, Matías Lucuix, and the Women’s Team, Nicolás Noriega, were enthusiastic about the idea of ​​being able to formalize a system for recruiting and monitoring the development of players, from an early age, so that they have the opportunity to be part of the National Team that represents not Buenos Aires, but the whole country.