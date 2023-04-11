The former AC Milan star: “I expected the Nerazzurri to fight for the Scudetto, but instead… But the attack is very strong”
In this tasty Italian-Portuguese crossroads, Paulo Futre, a legend who has crossed the big three of Portugal but was a mere meteor in the Rossoneri, has at least one certainty: “Between the Champions League and the Europa League, the quarterfinals are very open… – he says with a mischievous smile and a microphone in hand – I always support my nation’s teams, even more so this time: as an ‘owl’ AC Milan fan, Inter and Juve…”.
#Futre #Inter #Porto #luck #isnt #friend
Leave a Reply