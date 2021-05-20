It will always be one of its legends, but it is also that in recent times it has become one of its best spokespersons. Always there, on social media, summarizing what athletic sentiment is in 140 characters or less. You don’t need more. It is Futre and the electricity that it had running through the left band attached to the lime carries it in its mouth, infecting Atleti in everything it says, writes, feels. Ambassador together with another of the great legends of the club, Milinko Pantic, of the All-Star Party organized by Mahou at the Wanda Metropolitano (Pilar Martínez, brand manager of the brand summed it up like this: “It is a meeting point after so long, the beginning of the change, because we hope that next season everything has changed “), with more than 250 people filling the stadium lawn, a previous antigen test so that, despite the masks, the participants would feel close to that old normality how much you long for. Futre led one of the teams, Pantic another. His orders resounded under the dome of the field, as Futre’s words later, in a blow to journalists in which he expressed regret and support. The first to the VAR. The second, to João Félix.

-This League cannot escape Atleti …

-Well, first of all an honor for me to be here, in the league of the stars of Mahou and I could not say no. Look where we are, this fantastic temple and smell the grass. I gave everything, but everything, you can’t imagine how much, to be able to play.

-It’s positive for Atlético’s most important game of the season …

– I have to be very sincere and I have been captain of Atleti. There is a game with Buyo, a controversial play that there is a repetition, the only one that is seen what he does, that the director of that game, from TVE, had many problems. As has happened here, in that goal, Sunday was a scandal. Because in Osasuna’s goal, there is a play here by Luis Suárez that I think is a possible penalty, why? Because there has only been a single repetition. Gentlemen, a single repetition. On the penultimate round of the League. I get angry. All of Spain. My son (Paulo J., the oldest) called me happy and I was not happy. Happy because Atleti had won but worried. If it happened on the penultimate day, why can’t it happen on the last day? What I ask from here to the VAR and the referees, neither against Valladolid, Madrid nor in favor of Atleti, that they be concentrated. What happened here on Sunday can never happen. I am still worried. It is what I ask. The VAR is perfect, it is there for that, and also in the last matches it has to be the referee who decides.

-Do you mean that you are worried that the same thing will happen again on Saturday?

-Phew. In the penultimate round has passed … Have you seen any repetition of this play by Luis Suárez? A sandwich! I tell you that it is a possible penalty, why, because there is no repetition, we do not know. We are all in favor of transparency, of sports reality, that the best win but without things like that. But what happened on Sunday … Two plus two equals four.

-And what do you think Madrid complains about Atlético’s hydration break?

-There is no debate there.

-If you are the captain of Atlético on Saturday, what would you say to your teammates before playing that game?

-What I am talking about with Koke I cannot tell you. From time to time I talk to him. In bad times I am with Koke, because I love him very much, because he is a mattress like no other and because when I can tell him something from my experience, I talk to him. Is a crack.

-How do you see João Félix? Because these two seasons have not gone quite well for him …

-No, don’t say this, you can’t say this. Look at what João has done at the start of the season. And last year.

-Yes, but it seems that they are only sparks, not a regularity.

-Because he is young, because the work he has to do in the field is not easy. He is not playing for Barça. There is a difficult system and Cholo said last year that maybe they had to change the system so that João could play. He is a genius. Did you see everything he’s done? The other day against Osasuna. When the maximum pressure, Atleti lost 1-0 and, plic. It’s class, it’s cool, it’s talent.

-The cholo. Whatever happens, do you think you’re going to stay?

-The Cholo for us is the coach for Sunday. If we lose, they will criticize him, we are angry, but two days later nobody can do it, it is a legend, a myth.

-But do you think you’re going to stay?

-It is a legend, a myth, and myths. If you stay, delighted and happy. If he leaves, another adventure.

-And what do you think you’re going to do?

-He’s going to stay. But sure. He has a contract and I am happy.