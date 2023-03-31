Despite starting different names to become reinforcements for Liga MX teams such as America, Chivas, Blue Cross either tigersThere is still no defined date to start the transfer market for the Apertura 2023.
In the absence of five dates to complete the regular phase of the championship, the repechage will come and the league to know if Pachuca will endorse his title as champion or there is a new monarch, added to this, several more activities are coming for the Aztec clubs such as the new format of the League Cup in which everyone will participate.
However, you can at least have an approximate idea of how the dates could be taking as a reference what happened in the transfer market of the Apertura 2022. The start for the summer market of the Opening 2023 could be around June 14 and could come to an end around the beginning of September, like on the 5th.
Now, in 90min we will be the first to update the information on when the summer market begins and ends towards Opening 2023.
