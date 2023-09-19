PiXEL he announced Futago Usagi no Gokinjo Tourisma driving and action game for Nintendo Switch based on the characters of “Project Rabbie”. It will launch in Japan later in the year 2024 and will be present at Tokyo Game Show this weekend.

It will be possible to start the game by choosing between Miubright, energetic and food-loving, and Rinto, who has an alert mind and does things at his own pace. With unique driving styles for each character, skillfully maneuver your vehicle and try to beat each level.

Futago Usagi no Gokinjo Tourism it’s not a one-way street: one of the main attractions of the game are the endless levels that flow both horizontally and vertically. And with the abilities of the car spirits known as “Fairica”, who help Miu and Rinto in their adventures, you may even be able to turn a difficult situation into an opportunity!

Futago Usagi no Gokinjo Tourism is developed by PiXEL, the studio behind it Horgihugh and Friends and Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon’s Fist. The music is composed by Noriyuki Iwadareknown for his numerous masterpieces such as Grandia and the series Ace Attorney.

Let’s see some images of the game below.

Source: PiXEL Street Gematsu