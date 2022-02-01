BAO Publishing reminds us that from the next February 17for the necklace Aikenthe third volume of FUTAGASHIRAthe manga of Natsume Ono. More details can be found below, in the press release issued by the publishing house.

FUTAGASHIRA vol.3 Benzō and Sōji wander around Osaka, looking for targets to prove their worth in the eyes of the Yazaka gang: what they don’t know is that it’s a trap, and they are the prey. Natsume Ono’s manga, in the evocative Edo period, tells a journey that is a metaphor for the inner journey of two outlaws with a personal sense of honor, in search of their own revenge. “We will achieve something great. And to do that, we can’t afford to rush things or do something stupid. “

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title of the Aiken linethe manga of BAO: the third volume of Futagashira from Natsume Ono.

The adventures of Benzō and Sōji continue, i two thieves in the ancient Edo period looking for a second chance. In this volume, their mission seems to take a back seat: on the verge of embracing two new lives, the past comes to hunt them down, and the desire to make themselves beautiful in the eyes of the powerful Osaka gang will have to wait.

Natsume Ono keeps the protagonists in the balance between the nobility of soul and a very human, forgivable, meanness, thus making them absolutely memorablein this series which will have a total of seven volumes.

Futagashira vol.3 is available in bookstores and comics from February 17, 2022

Natsume Ono has always drawn manga. In 2001 she decided to go on a study trip to Italy, to learn the language and get to know the culture and behavior of its inhabitants. After his stay in Bologna, he returns to Japan to officially debut in 2003 with the web-manga 5banme no heya (The fifth room, Jpop). In 2004 she made Not simple, an on the road adventure from Australia to America, while in 2005 Ristorante Paradiso and the sequel Gente sanctioned the success of the author also on the international scene, together with the historic slice of life Sarai-ya Goyō, of which Futagashira is the prequel.