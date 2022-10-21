BAO Publishing announced the imminent arrival of volume 7 for Futagashiraconcluding chapter for the work of Natsume Ono. It will be possible to buy the seventh volume in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next 28 October at the launch price of € 8.90.

FUTAGASHIRA vol. 7

The latest volume of the series created by mangaka Natsume Ono is a riot of action, twists and emotions. The band of thieves created by Benzō and Sōji must write their destiny once and for all, at the end of this adventure in the ancient Edo period halfway between historical novel and buddy movie.

“Something great awaits us. And from here on we will be together. Forever.”

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title of the Aiken linethe manga of BAO: the seventh and final volume of Futagashira from Natsume Ono.

This is the end of the journey of Benzō and Sōji, the two bandits who dreamed of doing a business and ended up founding the most fearsome gang in Japan. Natsume Ono tells us that honor exists among thieves, and masterfully ends a story of conflict and friendship, audacity and tenderness, fidelity and betrayal. With a bittersweet ending that confirms her incredible storytelling skillsvery modern even when it tells the deeds of a handful of outlaws from Edo period.

Futagashira vol.7 is available in bookstores and comics from October 28, 2022

Natsume Ono has always drawn manga. In 2001 she decided to go on a study trip to Italy, to learn the language and get to know the culture and behavior of its inhabitants. After his stay in Bologna, he returns to Japan to officially debut in 2003 with the web-manga 5banme no heya (The fifth room, Jpop). In 2004 she made Not simple, an on the road adventure from Australia to America, while in 2005 Ristorante Paradiso and the sequel Gente sanctioned the success of the author also on the international scene, together with the historic slice of life Sarai-ya Goyō, of which Futagashira is the prequel.