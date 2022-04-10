Electronic Arts added three players in the FUT Captains Pack of



, which will gradually insert legends of international football, from current stars to those of the past. Team 1 made its debut on April 8, while today’s mini-release includes Mario Gomez, who finished his career in 2020 after playing four years for Bayern Munich and two for Fiorentina. Then there is Liam Cooper, still active, central defender in Leeds United. Finally, among the players of this mini-release is Koke, the Spanish midfielder of Atletico Madrid, born in 1992.

it is undoubtedly the most successful series in Italy: is in two places in the top 3 of the best-selling titles in 2021: FIFA 22 in first place e FIFA 21 at the third.