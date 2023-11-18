Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

A Taliban official appeared at an event in Cologne. He previously took part in a WHO conference. Interior Minister Faeser is now demanding clarification.

Berlin/Cologne – There is great excitement: on Thursday (November 16th) a high-ranking Afghan Taliban official gave a speech in a mosque of the German-Turkish Ditib in Cologne. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser heavily criticized the performance and demanded clarification. The umbrella organization Ditib has distanced itself from the appearance in the prayer house in the Chorweiler district. The organizer was a cultural association that had rented the Ditib premises for the performance. The official also caused a stir at a WHO meeting in the Netherlands.

Taliban appearance in Cologne – Faeser calls for clarification: “Completely unacceptable”

“The appearance of the Taliban representative in Cologne is completely unacceptable and should be strongly condemned,” the SPD politician told the German Press Agency (dpa) in Berlin on Saturday. “Nobody is allowed to offer radical Islamists a platform in Germany.” The Taliban are responsible for massive human rights violations, Faeser further emphasized. Two years ago the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and since then have primarily oppressed women.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser criticizes the appearance of a Taliban official in Cologne. © Photomontage Kay Nietfeld/dpa/X/@Afghanistan Times

“In Germany, we protect many refugees from Afghanistan from the oppressive rule of the Taliban. That’s why Taliban officials have absolutely no place in Germany.” The responsible authorities investigated the case intensively. The umbrella organization Ditib expects “a complete and very quick explanation of how the appearance in Cologne came about.”

Ditib distances itself from Taliban appearance: violation of “contractual agreement”

Ditib explained in a press release that a cultural association organized the event, which was announced as religious, and did not adhere to a contractual agreement. “This violates our contractual agreement and constitutes a trespass. We will not tolerate this and are banning the club from entering the premises,” said Ditib. The “Afghan Cultural Association Cologne Meschenich” itself stated that it was neither involved in renting the event room nor were any club members present. Among other things, charges were filed for defamation of reputation.

According to a spokesman, the Federal Ministry of the Interior had no prior knowledge of the appearance. He told the dpa that they had taken note of Ditib’s public statements about this and would press for further clarification. “Everything else related to the performance is the subject of ongoing examinations.”

Taliban official at WHO conference – photo causes a stir in the Netherlands

In which TalibanThe official was Abdul Bari Omar, head of the Afghan food control authority. Omar also attended a World Health Organization (WHO) conference held November 6-8 in The Hague. Dutch Health Minister Ernst Kuipers said on Saturday via the X platform that it is now being investigated how this was possible. A photo of Kuipers and Omar together had previously emerged, which only became known in the Netherlands after the incident in Cologne. Kuipers regretted the photo together. He didn’t know who it was.

The North Rhine-Westphalia State Chancellery had condemned the Taliban official’s appearance. “The fact that members of a radical organization like the Taliban spread their ideologies unfiltered on German soil is an unspeakable event,” a spokesman said Cologne City Gazette said. On Saturday, the Düsseldorf Interior Ministry referred to an assessment by the Federal Prosecutor General: According to this, it was the Taliban who came to power Afghanistan and the formation of a government in September 2021, “from this point in time” it is no longer a criminal or terrorist organization. (vk/dpa)