There has been a commotion in Belgian politics after sensitive WhatsApp messages from Alexander De Croo’s cabinet were leaked. According to the Belgian opinion magazine Knack, this would show that De Croo did not speak the truth about next year’s adjusted budget. According to the political parties Vlaams Belang and N-VA, the resignation of the government is ‘inevitable’.
