The fusion reactor “Joint European Torus” (JET) is the largest and most powerful so-called “tokamak” in the world. Scientists used it to perform nuclear fission, which produced 59 megajoules of energy in five seconds. © IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Researchers generated enough energy in a reactor in five seconds to power a house for a day – a milestone.

Stuttgart – In the fight against climate change, scientists are looking for alternative sources of energy to fossil fuels. Some time ago, researchers made a breakthrough in nuclear fusion that could solve energy problems forever (BW24* reported). A group of British physicists managed to take a big step towards this goal last year. They even broke a record with their research.

The scientists used a fusion reactor to perform nuclear fission, producing a record-breaking 59 megajoules of energy in just five seconds – enough to power an entire house for a day. For this they used the “Joint European Torus” (JET), which is the largest and most powerful so-called “Tokamak” in the world. The device looks like a giant donut and reaches a temperature of 150 million degrees Celsius inside – that’s more than the interior of the sun.

Important element for energy production can be found in sea water

For the fusion reaction, the JET requires deuterium and tritium. Deuterium is a stable isotope of hydrogen and is found in abundance in seawater. The US Department of Energy estimates that one in every 5,000 hydrogen atoms in seawater contains deuterium. Tritium, on the other hand, is less present. The radioactive isotope is made in nuclear reactors by exposing lithium to energetic neutrons.

We are on the right path to a future world of fusion energy. “The energy that can be extracted from the fuels deuterium and tritium is enormous,” said Tony Roulstone of the University of Cambridge’s Department of Engineering. “For example, to supply all of Britain’s electricity needs for a day would require 0.5 tonnes of deuterium, which could be extracted from seawater,” Roulstone said.

Fusion reaction an option in the fight against climate change

There is still a long way to go before nuclear fusion can make its important contribution to clean energy. Still, it’s a good option. “It is clear that we need to make significant changes to address the impacts of climate change and fusion offers so much potential,” said Ian Chapman, CEO of the UK Atomic Energy Authority. “Our world needs fusion energy.”

While science is focused on fusion energy research, there are also many voices calling for the return of nuclear power plants and nuclear fission. Among other things Elon Musk called for decommissioned nuclear power plants to be restarted. For him, "nuclear power is far better for global warming than burning hydrocarbons for energy."