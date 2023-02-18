Art, fashion and entertainment coincided on the nascent platform Fusion Puebla.

The legendary former textile factory La Constancia Mexicana and the Hotel Julio, an architectural jewel that brings together 18th century foundations and contemporary minimalism, became the venue for the presentation of a day rich in themes.

The founder of the platform, Claudia Maceda, expressed her interest in revaluing the skills of her home state, Puebla.

The

cultural richness of that capital of the Mexican Baroque, which encompasses history, textile tradition, craftsmanship, as well as architecture and gastronomy, is

proud heritage of mexicansMaceda said.

Few know that Puebla was mentioned as design capital by UNESCO, which led her to create the Fusion 2022 concept, said the businesswoman and former beauty queen.

“Our intention is to place ourselves on the national fashion map as a great annual event that starts from Puebla and will reach other States of the Republic,” he said.

Paco Contreras was appointed the artistic director of this show that brought together cultural experiences, contemporary art exhibitions, visits and gastronomic samples that fused French and regional cuisine.

highlighted the

participation of young people with different abilitieschampioning that to dress in fashion there are no sizes or specific aesthetic qualities.

And the musical moment, prepared by 150 children from vulnerable communities belonging to the Fundación Azteca choir, set a seal of content.

Together, designers, hoteliers, artists, fashionistas, artisans, influencers… united in one voice, launched a message of service, strength and trend from Puebla.

Covalin Pineda

Between silk silhouettes, the Azteca children’s choir performed a song to “Xico”, the mascot that watches over the dreams of Mexicans. Asymmetric cuts, ruffles and botanical prints that express the brand’s intention to care for the planet.

Macario Jimenez

He shared with the public experiences of an impeccable career. Constantly and with the collaboration of his women’s team, he has become a master of clothing. His catwalk exhibited silk dresses with exquisite draped cuts, asymmetries and hand-finished.

Lydia Lavin

He spoke to the young people about the fusion achieved between indigenous textiles and their successful relationship with contemporary fashion and respect for the authors of native peoples. Her catwalk showed those values, highlighting the work and dedication of national artisans.

Agatha Ruiz de la Prada

He sent a message of joy to the world through colorful and bright garments decorated with hearts, flowers and other geometries. From his forum as a speaker, he spoke of a trajectory of three decades full of work.

Montserrat Messeguer

The former director of the Fashion Group projected a homogeneous collection of knitwear in multicultural patterns. His contemporary Western-influenced imprint uses only Mexican materials, including the boots that are a hit.

Ari Barajas, founder of the Al Diablo las Tallas modeling agency, and to which diverse people can sign up, made an alliance with Aída Walls, designer of Pinotepa Nacional. The result was a collection of silhouettes made of cotton textile.