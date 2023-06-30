Dhe organizers of the music festival Fusion use notices and photos to draw their visitors’ attention to the dangers of the ecstasy pill “Blue Punisher”. “We also hope that our guests have been warned of the high-dose pills by the media coverage,” said a festival spokesman on Thursday. The techno and culture festival in Lärz in the Mecklenburg Lake District started on Wednesday, and up to 70,000 mostly younger guests are expected by Sunday.

After the drug death of a thirteen-year-old from the district of Mecklenburgische Seenplatte, who had consumed such an ecstasy pill, various authorities warned against consuming the substance, which is considered a party drug.

Security guards at the Fusion Festival arrested a suspected drug dealer on Wednesday, against whom the Waren district court issued an arrest warrant on Thursday at the request of the Neubrandenburg public prosecutor’s office. The festival turned on the police after the drugs were found.

“potpourri of drugs”

“The man from Berlin had a whole potpourri of drugs with him: several hundred ecstasy pills, including 60 “Blue Punisher” pills, more than 180 LSD trips, other narcotics in no small amount and sachets with a crystalline substance that still has to be analyzed,” said the police in Neubrandenburg on Thursday.

Basically, according to its medical director Gernot Rücker, the Fusion Festival is medically well prepared for the multi-day event with tens of thousands of visitors. There are eight intensive care units for emergencies and a large medical team with a total of around 400 people, including doctors, psychologists, nurses and drug counselors. Drug use is ultimately a secondary aspect.







Meanwhile, according to a media report, “Blue Punisher” has also reached Saxony-Anhalt. “We are familiar with this ecstasy variant and it is also in circulation in Saxony-Anhalt,” said Michael Klocke, spokesman for the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) of the “Mitteldeutsche Zeitung”.

Investigations are also underway in Brandenburg after the death of a fifteen-year-old girl last weekend. Investigators suspect a chemical drug overdose. A spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office in Potsdam did not say what kind of drugs it was on Wednesday. The exact autopsy results and the result of a toxicological examination are still pending.