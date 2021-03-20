Retromods. The Opel brand surprises with the Manta GSe ElektroMOD, a reinvention of its mythical model, which now goes with an electric motor Preview of the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD. On the right, an image of a Manta from 1970. / OPEL EFQ Saturday, March 20, 2021, 04:06



Opel has internalized its commitment to 100% electric propulsion. His latest BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) is the Mokka-e, while he reveals a few details of his new project: the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD. It is a model inspired by the legendary Manta from 1970, with the designs of the time and the most current technologies. The 100% electric GSe ElektroMOD Manta has fully digital instrumentation and runs in zero emissions mode. It also shows how timeless the 1970 lines are. What was sculptural and simple half a century ago still fits perfectly with Opel’s design philosophy today. The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD stands boldly and clearly and confidently begins a new future: electric, emission-free and full of emotions.

The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD also represents a tribute to the Manta, which has served as inspiration for the design of the brand’s new front end: the Opel Vizor, which organically integrates the grille, the lighting system and the ‘Blitz’ in a single module. .

The Manta GSe ElektroMOD faithfully follows Opel’s ‘just electric’ path to electrifying the brand, designed for both its passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.